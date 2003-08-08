Casino moves up at Universal

Bruce Casino has been promoted to senior vice president of cable, network and

ancillary sales for Universal Domestic Television, said Arthur Hasson, executive

vice president of sales and new business on Thursday.

Casino joined UDT, then Studios USA, in January 2000 as vice president of

cable and ancillary sales.

He was executive vice president and general sales manager of Unapix

Syndication from 1998 to 2000, and was senior vice president of the Northeast

and Central regions for Pearson/All-American Television from 1988 to 1998.

Casino graduated from St. Francis College in 1982 and lives in Berkeley

Heights, N.J., with his wife and two sons.