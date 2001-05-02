Cascio tapped for top Animal Planet post

Michael Cascio has been named executive vice president and general manager of Animal Planet.

Most recently NBC News' vice president of cable programming development, Cascio will now oversee all operations at Animal Planet, a Discovery Networks-run cable channel. Just this month, Animal Planet crossed the 70 million subscriber threshold, reaching this mark in 18 months, which the channel claims is faster than any other cable network. Prior to NBC, where he supervised all MSNBC programming, Cascio spent time at A&E. - Susanne Ault