Cascio Is Stand-Up Guy

Former Animal Planet chief Michael Cascio is joining start-up cable channel Stand-Up Comedy Television as vice chairman of the board.

He will assist in the development of the channel, which is eyeing a January 2005 debut. So far, however, it does not have any distribution deals.

Joseph and Ari Fox, who made millions when they sold their online brokerage firm, Web Street Inc., to E*Trade Financial Corp, are behind the channel.

Plans call for studios in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix that will produce the bulk of the programming.

While Comedy Central aims at adults 18-49, the new channel is targeting baby boomers.