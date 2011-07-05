Caruthers to Retire From WAKA Montgomery

Jim Caruthers, vice president and general manager of WAKA Montgomery (Ala.), will retire at the end of the year, wrapping up a broadcast career that spans 40 years. He said on WAKA.com he wishes to spend more time with his immediate and extended family.

Caruthers has run the Bahakel Communications-owned CBS affiliate in DMA No. 117 for 13 years.

Bahakel President/CEO Beverly Bahakel Poston said she is "grateful for the 13 years of service and strong leadership Jim has provided."

WAKA is the No. 2 station in Montgomery.