CARU Won't Let Kids' Ad Slide

The advertiser of a water slide has agreed to modify its commercials for any future runs following an inquiry by the Children's Advertising Review Unit, the industry's self-regulatory body.

The ads, for the Pirates of the Caribbean Water Slide, had run on Nickelodeon. CARU was concerned that the spots did not show any adults supervising the activity and lacked an audio advisory that adult supervision was required, which put it at odds with industry guidelines on safety.

Nakajima USA agreed that if runs the spots again--its flight ended during the investigation--it will re-cut the the spots to add footage of a supervising adult and add the voiceover.