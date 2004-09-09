CARU Will Monitor Spanish-Language Ads

The ad industry's Children's Advertising Review Unit will begin monitoring Spanish-language children's advertising with money provided by the Grocery Manufacturers Association of America.

CARU, an arm of the Council of Better Business Bureaus, reviews ads for truth and accuracy according to industry guidelines and contacts companies it feels are in violation. In extreme cases it can refer them to the Federal Trade Commission, though traditionally the advertisers have followed its recommendations and either modified or pulled offending ads. CARU cites a 95% success rate.

CARU describes its goal as "ensuring that commercials or advertisements directed to children also contain responsible and positive social messages."