CARU Makes Acne Spots Disappear

Acne-medicine maker Nature's Cure has agreed to pull its ads from Toon Disney programming, according to industry-ad watchdog the Children's Advertising Review Unit.

The move came after CARU pointed out that the spots violated industry guidelines.

The spots aired between 8 and 8:30 on the cable net , which at that time has a primary audience of children under 12. According to CARU guidelines, medications and drugs should not be advertised to children.

After being contacted by CARU, Nature's Cure responded that its ads are targeted at teen-agers and that it was not aware of the demos at that time. Saying that it “is committed to clear, appropriate and responsible advertising to all consumers," the company agreed to pull the ads.