CARU Corrects More TV Ads

Fresh off a smackdown of Kellogg's Apple Jacks over dissing apples, CARU (the Children's Advertising Review Unit of the Better Business Bureau), has released three more recommendations for modifications to TV ads.

LeapFrog has agreed to modify future TV ads for its Fly Pentop Computer to make clear that users must buy special paper refills for it to continue to work.

In response to a CARU request, which was prompted by a consumer complaint, Lego agreed to clarify in future ads what elements were included in its themed toy sets. The company pledged to "“try and increase the clarity of this message if separate sets are included in one ad.”

The least willing to play along was Play Along, makers of the SKy Dancer Magic Twinkling Castle. Caru had asked it to modify future ads to clarify how long its Sky Dancers (helicoptering figures) stay in the air. That request, too, came in response to a consumer challenge. CARU also wondered whether children could be injured playing with the toy in the manner shown.

Play Along countered that it believed the ad fairly characterized the toy and that it showed it being used safely, though it did agreet to "take CARU's concerns under advisement."

Advertisers voluntarily submit to the CARU recommendation regime. CARU does not have any enforcement authority, but can refer advertisers to the FTC.