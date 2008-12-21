Carty-Sipp Upped at Comcast Sports Group

April Carty-Sipp has been promoted to senior VP of creative services at Comcast Sports Group. Currently VP of that department, Carty-Sipp assumes her new role Jan. 1, 2009, and will continue to report to Comcast Sports Group president Jon Litner.

Carty-Sipp will continue to oversee the on-air promotions, logos, graphics and music for the group of 10 regional sports networks and their expanding digital platforms. She will also have the same purview at The Comcast Network, newly folded into the Comcast Sports Group in the Philadelphia and Mid-Atlantic regions.

"April was an instrumental part of the recent redesign of our networks’ on-air look and I am very pleased to recognize her creative talent with this well-deserved promotion," said Litner in announcing the promotion. "As we continue to grow our business her leadership will be a critical part of our success."