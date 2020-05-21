Cartoon’s ‘We Bare Bears’ Movie to Be Sold Digitally

Cartoon Network will be releasing its TV movie We Bare Bears The Movie via digital sales platforms on June 8, charging $14.99 for the animated film.

The move comes as Comcast and The Walt Disney Co. have released some new films for home consumption, either view electronic sales or on streaming sites such as Disney Plus because theaters have been closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was originally scheduled to run on Cartoon Network later this year.

“We hope that by accelerating the release of this wonderful, feel-good family TV movie, we can bring a little joy into homes sooner than originally planned,” Rob Sorcher, chief content officer, Cartoon Network,

Eric Edelstein, Demetri Martin and Bobby Moynihan star as bears Grizz, Ice and Panda. Recurring guest stars Cameron Esposito, Ellie Kemper, Jason Lee, Patton Oswalt, Mel Rodriguez and Charlyne Yi also have roles in the movies, along with special guest star Marc Evan Jackson and K-Pop’s Amber Liu.

In the movie, the Bears are chased from their home and move to Canada in a perilous road trip. Along the way, they recall how they met and became brothers and decide not to break up their family.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the movie will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada on platforms including iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.