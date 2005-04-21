Trending

Cartoon Ups Production Exec

Pola Changnon, vice president, on-air production for Cartoon network, has been named VP, on-air and executive producer of program production.

She will be responsible for overseeing all on-air production for the Cartoon and Boomerang networks, including network IDs, spots, and interstitials, as well as specials and stunts.

Changnon is based in Atlanta, reporting to Michael Ouweleen.