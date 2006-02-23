Cartoon Ups Condolora

Cartoon Network upped Paul Condolora to senior VP and general manager for Cartoon Network New Media. He had previously served as VP and general manager of the department.

Condolora, based in Atlanta, now expands his duties in developing Cartoon Network-branded products on emerging platforms including broadband, video-on-demand and mobile TV.

He will also continue working with Turner Network Sales’ new-media division on sales and marketing strategies, as well as overseeing development of the department’s four Web sites – Cartoonetwork.com, AdultSwim.com, CartoonNetworkYA.com and TickleU.com.

Condolora has been with the company since 2000 when he joined as VP of business development for Cartoon Network Online. Prior to that, he headed the multimedia department at Sony Pictures Imageworks in Los Angeles.