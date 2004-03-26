Cartoon Unveils Five New Shows

Cable channel Cartoon Network has unveiled five new series as part of its upfront presentation.

The Venture Brothers, debuting Aug. 8, follows the adventures of two flighty brothers, their scientist dad, and his body guard. On Squidbillies, a family of displaced squids tries to adjust to their new surroundings. Tom Goes to the Mayor features wanna-be entrepreneur Tom Peters, a small town dreamer who convinces his mayor to bring his wacky ideas to life. Stroker & Hoop is an off-beat buddy detective comedy. Actor Seth Green is lending his voice to an unnamed stop-motion series on pop culture.

Cartoon is also extending two popular Adult Swim block shows, ordering 13 more episodes of Aqua Teen HungerForce and Sealab 2021.

