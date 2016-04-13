Cartoon Unveils Computer Science PSA

The Cartoon Network has launched its first PSA in conjunction with a White House effort to promote computer science education.

The White House is holding its annual science fair Wednesday, which Cartoon used as the hook to unveil the PSA, as well as tease a computer coding-themed episode of the new Powerpuff Girls series.

Related: Cartoon Network Pushes Getting Kids to Code

“Today’s kids engage more deeply and meaningfully with technology than any generation before them,” said Christina Miller, president and GM of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, who was scheduled to be in town for the science fair. “By learning creative coding, kids build important skills while unlocking their own creativity and self-expression. We are thrilled to partner with the White House and develop tools and resources that will help kids access the creative power of computer science.”

On Jan. 30, as part of a three-year White House push to promote computer science education, Cartoon Network launched a $30 million initiative to get kids interested in computer codes and coding.

Related: More Super Heroes Arriving at Cartoon Network

In partnership with Scratch, a project from the MIT Media Lab, and the Scratch Foundation, Cartoon is also creating coding tutorials that use characters from both series and targeting kids 6-11.

As part of his new budget, the President unveiled a plan to provide $4 billion in funding to states and another $100 million directly to school districts for training teachers and expanding access to computer science instructional materials.

That will dovetail with the Administration's efforts to get high-speed broadband to schools and libraries.