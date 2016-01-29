More Super Heroes Arriving at Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network announced that it will air a new super hero series, Justice League Action.

The series features DC Comics stars Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman and is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Cartoon, DC and Warner Bros. are all part of Time Warner.

Kevin Conroy, whose voice was used for Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, returns in Justice League Action. Mark Hamill, James Woods are among those playing guest villains on the show.

Another DC Comics based show, Teen Titans Go!, is one of Cartoon Networks most popular shows.