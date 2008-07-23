Cartoon Taps Trio of Comic Books for Series

With movies based on comic books mining major gold at the box office, Cartoon Network is developing three comic titles for original movies for the network.

Firebreather, The Vanishers and Mice Templar are all in development, with The Vanishers (from Batman comics' Chuck Dixon) slated for live-action treatment rather than cartoon.

The Vanishers is about time-traveling fifth-graders; Firebreather is the story of a high-school kid whose father is a dragon; and Mice Templar is about the epic journey of a mouse-warrior.