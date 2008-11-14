Cartoon Network Ups Seales

Cartoon Network has named Nathania Seales VP, production, for Cartoon Network on-air.

Seales, who had been senior director of on-air production for the network, oversees program production, as well as on-air promotion, branding, and advertising sponsorships, for Cartoon and co-owned retro channel Boomerang (shows that have come back).

Seales is based in Atlanta and reports to Michael Ouweleen, senior VP and creative director, on-air.