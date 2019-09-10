Cartoon Network to Air New Anti-Bullying PSA

Cartoon Network will be airing a new public service announcement as it resumes its "Stop Bullying Speak Up" Campaign in time for National Bullying Prevention Month in October.

The network is working with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center and 826 National as part of an initiative to create more inclusive communities by urging kids to include other at home, online and in school.

The PSA features a call to action to participate in the campaign by including others. Online, kids and educators can access a campaign microsite that will tack and highlight national participation via an interactive map and provide ideas and resources to help people get more involved.

As part of the campaign, an “Include Someone” mini-kit will be offered free to educators and include materials needed to engage students.

On Unity Day--Oct. 23--826 National’s participation in an Inclusion Storytelling Project will culminate with writing workshops nationwide.

Cartoon Network and 826 National will also go on the road next year to bring the writing curriculum to school through a storytelling contest.