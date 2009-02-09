Cartoon Network Renews "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"
By Alex Weprin
Cartoon Network is giving animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars a second season pickup, the network said Monday.
Since its premiere last October, the CG series has been the top performer in its 9 p.m. Friday time period in the M2-11, M6-11 and M9-14 demos the network is targeting.
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars is like nothing else on television and has delivered for us on all levels," said Stuart Snyder, President/COO Turner Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media, announcing the pickup. "It has helped us launch a great new night of action-adventure on Fridays and build on our dominance with boys."
The first season finale will air on Cartoon Network March 20. The network hasn't yet determined a premiere date for season two.
