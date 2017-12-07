Cartoon Network Orders Second Season of ‘OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes’

Cartoon Network’sOK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes is on for a second season, set to premiere in 2018. Created by Ian Jones-Quartey, 'OK K.O.! sits at the nexus of gaming and animation. 'OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes' is a console video game expected to launch on the PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in early 2018.



For season two, Cartoon Network promises “new threats and villains on the horizon as mysteries of Lakewood Plaza Turbo begin to reveal themselves” for K.O., Enid and Rad.



Fans can watch episodes of OK K.O! Let’s Be Heroes on the CN app.



'OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes' is published by Cartoon Network, developed by Capybara Games and written in collaboration with Jones-Quartey.



Related: Cartoon Network Works With 826 National on Anti-Bullying Campaign