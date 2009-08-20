Cartoon Network Orders More Destruction on ‘Build’

Cartoon Network is building on the success of Destroy Build Destroy. The network picked up a second season of the live-action competition series Thursday. Production for the new season is set to begin in October.

Hosted by rocker/motivation speaker Andrew W.K., the show features two teams who use wrecking balls to destroy a structure, build it again in a new form, and destroy it again. The show is Cartoon Network’s number one live-action series among kids and boys age 6-11.

Destroy Build Destroy is executive produced by creator Dan Taberski and Scott Messick. It is produced by Idiot Box and Mass Media.