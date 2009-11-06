Cartoon Network Goes Live-Action
Cartoon Network is getting a lot less animated, picking up its first-ever live-action series.
Cabler on Thursday gave series orders to two titles: Tower Prep and Unnatural History. Production begins on both in January.
Tower Prep revolves around a rebellious teen (Drew Van Acker) who winds up at a mysterious prep school. He enlists a group of friends to figure out the school's secrets -- and how to escape.
