Cartoon Network Goes Live-Action

Cartoon Network is getting a lot less animated, picking up its first-ever live-action series.

Cabler on Thursday gave series orders to two titles: Tower Prep and Unnatural History. Production begins on both in January.

Tower Prep revolves around a rebellious teen (Drew Van Acker) who winds up at a mysterious prep school. He enlists a group of friends to figure out the school's secrets -- and how to escape.

