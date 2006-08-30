Cartoon Network Creates Senior VP Slot

Cartoon Network has created a post of senior VP, branding, to oversee on-air, licensing and merchandising, promotions, contests, and advertising.

Peter Dougherty, independent consultant and former senior VP of MTV Europe, will get the post, based in Atlanta. Department heads Gary Albright, creative services; Pola Changnon, on-air; Sean Akins, creative director, Toonami and Miguzi; and Cynthia Rapp, VP and creative director, Cartoon Network Enterprises, will now report to Dougherty who, in turn, reports to Cartoon U.S. GM Keith Samples.

At MTV, Dougherty was head of global brand management.