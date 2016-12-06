Cartoon Network Adds STEAM to Computer Ed Effort

Cartoon Network has created an advisory board to guide the channel's efforts to its promote STEAM education (STEM plus the arts) efforts.

As part of a three-year White House push to promote computer science education, Cartoon Network last January launched a $30 million initiative to get kids interested in computer codes and coding.

The new STEAM advisory board was billed as the latest initiative in that effort, others being teaming with MIT, DIY and Google to help use code to "express ideas, craft stories and make art."

Named to the advisory board were DIY CEO Zach Klein; National Girls Collaborative CEO Karen Peterson; Mitch Resnick, a professor at MIT Media Lab; Diana Skaar, head of business innovation for robotics at X (formerly Google[x]); and Mimi Ito, digital media professor at UC Irvine.

“Cartoon Network’s unparalleled multiplatform reach uniquely positions us to meet kids where they are and find new ways to unlock their creativity through technology,” said Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network, in announcing the board. “Now, with the leadership of this incredible group of dedicated visionaries, we will accelerate and expand our reach, fulfilling our goal of giving Plurals creative confidence to become the next generation of creators, animators and makers.”