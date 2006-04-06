Cartoon Net Goes Long

Cartoon Network has been built on the backs of rodents, cats, dogs, pigs, robots, and assorted funky characters, mostly in the short bites that are animation's flim film stock in trade.

But it is looking to go long. The network has created the new post of VP, long-form development for on-air and video.

Penned in for the post will be Ramsey A. Naito, most recently an independent consultant and before that with Nickelodeon Movies, shepherding such big screen projects as Jimmy Nuetron, Boy Genius; Rugrats in Paris; Rugrats Gone Wild; The Wild Thornberry’s Movie; and SpongeBob SquarePants, The Movie.

"As Cartoon Network launches further into long-form original production," says Michael Ouweleen, senior VP, development and creative direction, "we’ll look to Ramsey to help us discover ideal properties that can be interpreted as either an animated, live-action or a combined animation-and-live-action project.”

