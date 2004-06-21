Cartoon Names Development Chief

Cartoon Network has put Michael Ouweleen in charge of overall program development for the network (save for a pre-school carve-out) in the newly created post of senior VP, development and creative direction.

He had been SVP and creative director and will continue to oversee on-air operations, on-air promotion, and program franchise packaging. Ouweleen will focus on kid-targeted (6-14) development

Sam Register, SVP, original animation, will continue to head new series development, reporting to Oulween. He had reported to Jim Samples, EVP and GM of Cartoon. Bob Higgins will continue to oversee pre-school development, as well as current series, network scheduling and acquisitions, reporting to Samples.