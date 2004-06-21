Cartoon Names Development Chief
Cartoon Network has put Michael Ouweleen in charge of overall program development for the network (save for a pre-school carve-out) in the newly created post of senior VP, development and creative direction.
He had been SVP and creative director and will continue to oversee on-air operations, on-air promotion, and program franchise packaging. Ouweleen will focus on kid-targeted (6-14) development
Sam Register, SVP, original animation, will continue to head new series development, reporting to Oulween. He had reported to Jim Samples, EVP and GM of Cartoon. Bob Higgins will continue to oversee pre-school development, as well as current series, network scheduling and acquisitions, reporting to Samples.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.