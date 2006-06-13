Cartoon, Mattel Team Up for Toys

Cartoon Network signed a multi-year deal with Mattel Inc. to license its original programming to the toy company. The deal grants Mattel licensing rights to toy and game categories such as vehicles, action figures, board games and electronics for the Cartoon Network brands and its shows for 6- to 11-year-olds, including Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends and Ed, Edd n Eddy.

The first products from the deal, engineered by Cartoon Network's consumer products division Cartoon Network Enterprises, will hit the market in 2007. The deal also gives Mattel a first-look option on new original Cartoon Network series.