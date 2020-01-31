Cartoon Marks Black History Month With Interview Series

For Black History Month, Cartoon Network is launching a digital interview series for kids, by kids, called Drawn to Happiness.

In the series, actor Philip Solomon of Cartoon’s Craig of the Creek, interviews young people making an impact about their activities and the people who have inspired them.

The month-long campaign will have weekly episodes on the Cartoon Network app and the channel’s social media outlets.

The young people featured are Elijah Precciely, a 12-year-old author, entrepreneur, talk show host and college student; Grace E.G. Callwood, a 15-year-old cancer survivor and founder of We Cancerve Movement; Jahkil Jackson, 12, founder of Project I Am that builds awareness about homelessness and gives away food, clothes and hygiene items; and Justin (L.J.) Wilson, a 5-year-old musical prodigy and social media influencer.

These young people said they’ve been inspired by figures including Marian Wright Edelman and President Obama.

Craig of the Creek is a Cartoon Network original series, co-created by Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin. The show follows a precocious animated character named Craig as he leads his friends on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQGIkJiZovE[/embed]