Cartoon Makes Summer Splash

For the first time ever, Cartoon Network will run primetime premieres of original series six nights a week this summer. Beginning June 12, Cartoon will debut an episode of one of its homegrown series at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and fill nearly all primetime hours with originals, rather than the library content it had previously programmed.

At 7 p.m., Cartoon will debut episodes of original series such as Camp Lazlo; Ed, Edd n Eddy and Squirrel Boy, which joins in July. The rest of prime will feature reruns of Cartoon originals, except for

9:30 p.m. episodes of Xiaolin Showdown, a series that ran on Kids WB.

Until 1999, Cartoon programmed about 99% of prime with library content from the Time Warner Animation Library: classics including Tom and Jerry and Scooby-Doo. To promote its summer shows, the Turner-owned network is launching a "multimillion-dollar" marketing campaign, its biggest ever according to executives, devoted to the popular characters in its originals.