Cartoon Double Dips On 'Clone Wars'

Cartoon Network is hoping to attract some new viewers to its much hyped Star Wars: The Clone Wars series by replaying the first season with some Pop-Up Video-esque enhancements.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Decoded will feature 22 episodes from season one “enhanced” with text windows to provide trivia, background and insight from the series to viewers. The goal is to drive repeat viewing and to help provide context to new viewers, who it hopes will tune in for season two in the Fall.

Cartoon’s enhanced episodes aren’t the first attempt by a cable network to drive repeat viewership. MTV has tested remixed versions of its shows, including some with live commentary from viewers. Bravo also experimented with “The L Bar,” which it hoped would drive viewers to its other properties and encourage community around its programming.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Decoded will launch on Cartoon Network Friday, May 1 at 9 p.m.