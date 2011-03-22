Carter Named WCSH Portland GM

Steve Carter has been named president and general manager at WCSH Portland (ME). He moves from KUSA-KTVD Denver, where he was v.p. of marketing and promotion. All are part of Gannett.

Carter succeeds Steve Thaxton, who shifted to Scripps' WCPO Cincinnati.

"Steve Carter has an enormous amount of knowledge and experience in local broadcasting," said Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting. "His outstanding creativity, passion for excellence and exceptional leadership abilities will help WCSH continue providing its award-winning news and community service to Portland and all of Maine."

Carter has been with KUSA for 19 years, and with KTVD after Gannett acquired it in 2006. He has held the vice president of marketing and promotion position since 2007. He joined KUSA from KSFY Sioux Falls, where he was promotion manager.