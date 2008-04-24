Carter, Gingrich, Dean, Reid Booked for The Daily Show

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart announced a number of notable political figures that will appear as guests in the next two weeks as part of its “Indecision 2008” coverage.

Former President Jimmy Carter, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) will all appear on the program.

Carter will appear next Monday, April 28, followed by Gingrich April 29, Dean May 1 and Reid May 5.

The Daily Show and partner program The Colbert Report have been able to draw a number of political bigwigs as part of their 2008 election coverage, including all three current presidential hopefuls.