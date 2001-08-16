CART unveils CBS, Fox circuits

Championship Auto Racing Teams, Inc. (CART) announced its new three-year TV packages with CBS and Fox Cable Networks Group on Thursday.

CBS will carry seven races live starting in 2002 and will add an additional race each of the next two years.

Fox Cable's 14 annual telecasts will air on newly acquired Speedvision, which has committed to a number of CART specials and series.

Speedvision will produce a weekly series entitled This Week in Cart and provide coverage of several CART specials including its annual awards banquet. - Joe Schlosser