Carson To Retire From WHDH-TV Boston

Michael Carson, VP and general manager of WHDH-TV Boston, will retire July 1, 2007, the station said Monday. He will remain a consultant to WHDH.

Randi Goldklank, director of sales, will succeed Carson. She will also run WLVI TV, which is part of a new duopoly in the market for owner Sunbeam.

Sunbeam paid $113.7 million in September to buy WLVI from Tribune.

Goldklank joined the station in August 2005 as general sales manager from Sunbeam's WSVN-TV.