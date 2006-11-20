Carson To Retire From WHDH-TV Boston
Michael Carson, VP and general manager of WHDH-TV Boston, will retire July 1, 2007, the station said Monday. He will remain a consultant to WHDH.
Randi Goldklank, director of sales, will succeed Carson. She will also run WLVI TV, which is part of a new duopoly in the market for owner Sunbeam.
Sunbeam paid $113.7 million in September to buy WLVI from Tribune.
Goldklank joined the station in August 2005 as general sales manager from Sunbeam's WSVN-TV.
