Carson house lacks big bidders

With less than one day to go in the eBay Inc. auction (it ends at 2 p.m. EST May 28),

the boyhood home of The Tonight Show icon Johnny Carson had still not met the

reserve price at press time.

The white, two-story house at 306 South 13th St. (now Johnny Carson Blvd.)

in Norfolk, Neb., had attracted 12 bidders at a price of $154,400 at press time.

The reserve price is the minimum price the seller will accept.

The house, the seller said, "is sure to become one of the most beloved

landmarks in America."

And for those keen of eye: "You can still faintly see where Johnny and his

brother, Dick, wrote their names in the rafters," he added.