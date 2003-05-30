Carson house auction over

Now we know: The top price eBay bidders were willing to pay for Tonight

Show icon Johnny Carson's restored boyhood home in Norfolk, Neb., was

$154,400.

Unfortunately, that was not enough for the sellers.

That bid failed to meet the floor price -- which wasn't listed -- so the

auction ended last week with a total of 12 bidders but no takers.

There were no bidders in an auction earlier this month for pieces of plaster

and wood from a closet floor, a byproduct of the renovation.