Carson house auction over
Now we know: The top price eBay bidders were willing to pay for Tonight
Show icon Johnny Carson's restored boyhood home in Norfolk, Neb., was
$154,400.
Unfortunately, that was not enough for the sellers.
That bid failed to meet the floor price -- which wasn't listed -- so the
auction ended last week with a total of 12 bidders but no takers.
There were no bidders in an auction earlier this month for pieces of plaster
and wood from a closet floor, a byproduct of the renovation.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.