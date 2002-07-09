Carsey donates $2.5M to UCSB
Television producer Marcy Carsey and her family have donated $2.5 million to the University of California, Santa Barbara, to support construction of a media school.
According to Associated Press, the university has confirmed that Carsey is a parent of two UCSB graduates.
The Center for Film, Television and New Media
will be designed to teach and conduct research on film, television, and mass
media, according to a press release.
Carsey is a partner of The Carsey-Werner-Mandabach Company, which was
responsible for The Cosby Show, Roseanne and 3rd Rock from the
Sun.
