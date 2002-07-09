Carsey donates $2.5M to UCSB

Television producer Marcy Carsey and her family have donated $2.5 million to the University of California, Santa Barbara, to support construction of a media school.

According to Associated Press, the university has confirmed that Carsey is a parent of two UCSB graduates.

The Center for Film, Television and New Media

will be designed to teach and conduct research on film, television, and mass

media, according to a press release.

Carsey is a partner of The Carsey-Werner-Mandabach Company, which was

responsible for The Cosby Show, Roseanne and 3rd Rock from the

Sun.