CARRYING THE GOSPEL
By Staff
The Gospel Music Channel (GMC) has reached a carriage agreement with Time Warner Cable. Brad Siegel, vice chairman of three-year-old digital-tier network, predicts the channel could be in 20 million homes by the end of the summer, roughly double its current subscription level.
GMC also announced three new series: The Kitchen Sink, a compendium of live interviews, performances and interstitials; I Sing Praises, a daytime variety show aimed at women; and Total Axxess, an on-the-bus series about the off-stage lives of Christian music stars.
Siegel resists labeling GMC as a Christian channel, noting that its music comes from virtually every genre for an audience that he says is 40% African-American, 40% white and 20% Hispanic. And he touts research showing the typical viewer to be an influential social "striver."
