Carrion wants YES status report
Bronx Borough President Adolfo Carrion, Jr., plans a public hearing next
Tuesday to call on YES Network President Leo Hindery Jr., and Cablevision
President James Dolan to inform the public of the status of their negotiations
over carriage of Yankees baseball.
"People here in the Bronx and elsewhere in New York City and the region are
very passionate about this issue," Carrion said. "For New Yorkers of every age,
Yankees games have been a tradition throughout the season for decades.
Everywhere I go, everywhere I speak, every issue I address, people always seem
to want to know, `When are we getting our Yankees back?'"
The New York-based cable programmer and cable operator have been feuding over
carriage of the New York Yankees because YES wants to be paid for carriage and
to be carried on an expanded basic tier, while Cablevision wants to run the
network on a premium tier, which requires subscribers to pay.
