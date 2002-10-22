Carrie to launch sweeps for NBC
With NBC airing a remake of Stephen King's Carrie in prime time Monday, Nov. 4, an hour-and-a-half-long episode of Fear Factor moves to
Tuesday, Nov. 5, followed by an original Frasier at 9:30 p.m. and
Dateline at 10 p.m. Carrie will kick off the first full week of
prime time for NBC during November sweeps.
The rest of the week finds NBC's popular shows sprinkled with guest stars,
including Kelly Ripa's return to Ed, Freddy Prinze's debut on Friends
as Rachel's nanny, Gene Wilder as Will's new boss on Will &
Grace, Heather Locklear as a sexy pharmaceutical representative on
Scrubs and Don Cheadle as a surgical resident on
ER.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.