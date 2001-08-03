Carriage plan makes rounds at FCC

Six months ago, broadcasters' chances for new digital-carriage rights during

the digital-TV transition appeared dead. Not anymore.

So far, commercial broadcasters have been silent on a plan pushed by

public-TV organizations that would force large-market cable operators that

expand their capacity to carry broadcasters' digital channels in addition to the

analog channels they already carry.

But a Federal Communications Commission source said the industry is backing

the noncommercial stations' idea privately because nonprofit public-TV outlets

draw more sympathy than the National Association of Broadcasters' lobbying

might.

Nearly every relevant FCC office has now been briefed on the plan, and

chairman Michael Powell is taking a hard look.

The plan was crafted by Covington & Burling attorney Jonathan Blake, who

also represents commercial stations on digital-TV and ownership issues.

In another plus for TV stations, the FCC would establish a level of

digital-TV-set penetration below which broadcasters would be allowed to delay

their digital rollouts.

Resurrecting any version of dual analog/digital carriage proposals is

anathema to the cable industry, which appeared to have scored a huge victory in

January when the FCC tentatively concluded that digital-carriage requirements

would be an unconstitutional violation of cable systems' free-speech rights.

Responding to the proposal, National Cable & Telecommunications

Association spokesman David Beckwith said: 'The PBS proposal is based on the

erroneous assumption that 750-megahertz cable systems have infinite channel

capacity. If that were true, there would no debate, because cable operators want

to offer consumers the greatest choice of programs.'