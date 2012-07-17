Carr Named Young Broadcasting VP of Digital

Jim Carr has been named vice president of digital media at Young Broadcasting, a new position at the company. He will report to Deb McDermott, president of Young, and will "set strategic objectives for the company's expansive websites and mobile products," said Young in a statement. "He will work closely with local operating units to achieve revenue goals, lead the execution of innovative sales and strategic, multiplatform content strategies, and interact with key advertising and technology partners to develop national and local opportunities in the rapidly growing digital media segment."

Carr was director of digital media for Belo's KTVK Phoenix, where he led both interactive sales and digital news operations. He also founded and led the Belo Social Media Lab, which implements innovative social media strategies for broadcasters.

"Our commitment to be a leader in emerging media and interactive technology has never been stronger, and with an accomplished and innovative executive like Jim on board, we are now well on our way," McDermott said. "Over the past year, we have made tremendous strides in seamlessly delivering our dominant news, information and entertainment content to viewers across multiple platforms. Under Jim's watchful eyes, we will move forward to implement a solution-oriented, multimedia content and pricing strategy that will serve as an example to the industry."