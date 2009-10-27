Carpenter Heads Sales At Fox Chicago Duop WFLD-WPWR

Debbie Carpenter is returning to Fox-owned WFLD-WPWR Chicago to be vice president and general sales manager, effective immediately. Carpenter had been president and general manager at the duopoly from 2004-2006, and VP/general sales manager at WFLD from 1994-2000.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Debbie and we are thrilled to be bringing her back home to Chicago," said WFLD-WPWR VP/General Manager Mike Renda. "Her deep understanding of the market, combined with her proven record and entrepreneurial spirit, made her the ideal choice to lead our sales team."

Carpenter is responsible for overseeing all sales initiatives for the stations, which are Fox and MyNetworkTV affiliates.

"I look forward to working with the sales team at WFLD and WPWR to capitalize on our high-profile syndicated, sports and prime time programming and provide our advertisers with unique opportunities on our stations," she said.

Carpenter also spent three years as senior vice president of Fox Station Sales, and a year as VP/General Manager at WTTG Washington.