Carole From ‘Tiger King’ Gets Talking Bobblehead

They may not roar, but the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has begun selling talking bobbleheads of Carole Baskin and Howard Baskin from the reality hit Tiger King.

The Baskins operate Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Florida.

"We’re always thinking of ideas for unique and fun new bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “As soon as we saw Carole and Howard, we knew that talking bobbleheads of the pair would be perfect.”

Both bobbleheads play three sound clips, with Carole’s featuring her catchphrase “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens.”

“I never dreamed I would become a bobblehead, but I laughed out loud when Phil Sklar from Bobblehead Hall of Fame contacted us and I thought ‘sure, let’s have some fun with this in the midst of this difficult time’” said Carole Baskin.

“What a totally different way to build awareness of the Big Cat Public Safety Act – let’s do it,” was Howard Baskin’s reaction to the proposal.