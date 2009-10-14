Carlston Named GM at KUTV/KUSG Salt Lake City

Steve Carlston has been named vice president and general manager at KUTV/KUSG Salt Lake City. The CBS-independent duopoly is owned by Four Points Media Group and run by Nexstar. He starts Oct. 26 and will report to Nexstar co-COO Brian Jones.

Carlston was managing partner of Las Vegas TV Partners, which has owned KTUD Las Vegas since 2004. Prior to that, he served as executive vice president for the UPN Network, overseeing network distribution, affiliate relations and marketing, and also served as president/COO of SF Broadcasting, overseeing Fox affiliates in Honolulu, New Orleans, Mobile and Green Bay.

It’s a return to the #31 DMA for Carlston, who ran Fox affiliate KSTU from 1992 to 1997.

“Steve is an energetic and enthusiastic leader who bring a broad range of broadcasting skills, experience and accomplishments to the station and the market,” said Jones. “We are confident that he is uniquely qualified to grow KUTV and KUSG in this challenging business environment and look forward to his contributions in management, sales, news and other functions as we deliver the most effective advertising solutions for clients and high quality local news, information and entertainment programming for viewers throughout the Salt Lake City and St. George, Utah market.”

Carlston said he was “thrilled” to get back to SLC. “[It’s] a tremendous opportunity to generate results from the experience and relationships I have built over my career,” he said, “and the management strategies I have learned from the many outstanding operators and leaders I have interacted with throughout my career.”