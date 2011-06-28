Carlos San Jose to Run Univision Chicago Stations

Carlos San Jose has been named vice president and general manager of Univision Television Group's Chicago stations. San Jose will oversee all aspects of Univision affiliate WGBO and TeleFutura affiliate WXFT, and will report to Ramon Pineda, senior vice president and regional director, Univision Television Group.

He starts July 5th and succeeds Alberto Mier y Teran, who took over Univision's Los Angeles stations.

"We are thrilled to have a veteran media executive with over 25 years experience in both Spanish- and English-language radio and television on board," said Pineda. "His track record of exceptional network management, sales and brand leadership, partnered with his all-embracing expertise of the U.S. Hispanic community made him a clear choice to oversee our successful stations in the Chicago market."

San Jose served as the vice president of National Hispanic Sales at Citadel Media, previously ABC Radio Networks. Prior to Citadel Media, San Jose was general manager and consultant at Azteca America's WOCK Chicago and senior vice president at Radio Unica Chicago (WNTD).

Previously, he was an account executive for NBC's WTVJ Miami.