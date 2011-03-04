Carlisle One Acquires Boston Area's WZMY

Carlisle One Media has agreed to acquire WZMY, a station based in Derry, N.H., and airing in the Boston DMA. Shooting Star Broadcasting is the seller. Terms of the deal were not divulged.

WZMY is a MyNetworkTV affiliate and airs NBC's Universal Sports on its digital channel. According to Carlisle One, each channel reaches over 2.4 million households representing nearly 6 million viewers on cable networks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The station will be rechristened WBIN.

"[MyNet owner] Fox and NBC Sports are great partners and we are looking forward to working with them," said Bill Binnie, president of Carlisle One Media. "In addition, we are excited to be the exclusive provider of Universal Sports in the greater Boston market. We are committed to working hard to fully realize the unique potential of this station in the coming years."

The deal is expected to close in early May. Carlisle One Media, a part of Carlisle Capital Corporation, will announce new programming and locally produced content in early summer.

Richard A. Foreman Associates brokered the transaction.