‘Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons’ Headed for BET This Summer

BET said it plans to air Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons, a four-part original series, this summer.

The program is being produced by Tri Destined Studios and Urban Book Media, which produced The Family Business for BET Plus.

The Black Hamptons cast is headed by Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, with Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman and David Andrews.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media on a new addictive limited series," said Maureen Guthman, senior VP, programming content strategy, BET. "BET's ongoing commitment to telling compelling dramatic, character-driven original stories, anchored in the Black experience continues to propel our diverse storytelling to new heights."

The show is set in Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island, which is known as "The Black Hamptons," where two families are feuding.

“This may be the most fun project I’ve ever worked on. Every day is fun in the sun. I am very grateful to BET for seeing the vision,” said Weber, who serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner.

Also executive producing is Nikaya D. Brown Jone for Tri Destined Studios. Trey Haley is the director and co-executive producer for Tri Destined Studios and Rico Love is the music supervisor. ■