Carillo to host NBC tennis

NBC has signed Mary Carillo as an analyst for the network's French Open and

Wimbledon Championships tennis coverage and as host and announcer for the network's 2004

Athens Olympic Games.

In Athens, she will co-host Olympic coverage on one of NBC's cable networks

and will serve as play-by-play announcer for men's and women's Olympic

tennis.

Carillo played on the pro-tennis circuit from 1977 through 1980. She has covered

six previous Olympics, the last three for NBC, and has covered tennis for NBC

since 1996.