Carillo to host NBC tennis
NBC has signed Mary Carillo as an analyst for the network's French Open and
Wimbledon Championships tennis coverage and as host and announcer for the network's 2004
Athens Olympic Games.
In Athens, she will co-host Olympic coverage on one of NBC's cable networks
and will serve as play-by-play announcer for men's and women's Olympic
tennis.
Carillo played on the pro-tennis circuit from 1977 through 1980. She has covered
six previous Olympics, the last three for NBC, and has covered tennis for NBC
since 1996.
