CaribeVision Holdings Closes on Stations

CaribeVision Holdings completed the purchase of the stations that will comprise its Hispanic network, president Carlos Barba announced.

Barba said some $60 million was invested in the stations, which include WPXO New York, WFUN Miami and four outlets in Puerto Rico.

“Now that CaribeVision has completed these transactions, we will focus our collective attention on further developing and growing our network and seeking new avenues to air new, exciting programming,” said Barba, a cofounder of both Univision and Telemundo.

The CaribeVision lineup includes telenovelas, talk shows and sports. It began airing in New York and Miami this past September, on owned stations and on cable. The network debuts The Knee Diaries, starring Michael Jackson’s doctor, Dec. 10.